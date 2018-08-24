Listen Live Sports

UN agency: Ebola reaches area of ‘high insecurity’ in Congo

August 24, 2018 8:07 am
 
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s emergencies chief says Ebola has spread to an area of high security risk in Congo, a “pivotal” moment in an outbreak that now endangers both the safety and health of medical teams.

Dr. Peter Salama said Friday a case has been reported in the town of Oicha. Multiple armed groups are staging attacks vying for mineral-rich land in the northeastern region.

Salama says there are 103 confirmed and probable cases in the outbreak declared earlier this month. Congo’s Health Ministry has confirmed 36 deaths.

He said 14 health care workers have been infected, one of whom has died.

He also warned that another wave of cases is expected.

