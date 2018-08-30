Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

UN says 120,000 suspected cases of cholera in Yemen

August 30, 2018 1:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says nearly 120,000 suspected cases of cholera were reported in conflict-wracked Yemen between January and mid-August and the pace has been increasing.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Thursday that although the 120,000 figure is lower than during the same period in 2017, “the increasing rate of infections over recent weeks is raising concerns of a possible third wave of the epidemic, with the current rains increasing the risk.”

Dujarric said that since April 2017, over 1.1 million suspected cholera cases and 2,310 deaths have been reported in Yemen.

He said “the outbreak is the most serious on record,” and the U.N.’s humanitarian partners have vaccinated nearly 400,000 people against cholera in high-risk districts of Hodeida and Ibb to avoid a large-scale resurgence.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'