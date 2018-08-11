Listen Live Sports

Virginia finds first case of equine encephalitis this year

August 11, 2018 11:54 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials have announced the first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in a horse this year.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says it was a Quarter Horse mare from Suffolk. Officials say the horse entered the North Carolina State Veterinary school hospital in late July and subsequently died.

The disease has an 80 to 90 percent mortality rate.

The hospital recently received notice of the positive disease result. Officials say the horse was vaccinated incompletely with an initial vaccination, but not a follow-up shot.

For full effectiveness, officials say horses must be vaccinated initially with a follow-up booster, and then again every six to 12 months.

