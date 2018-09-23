Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Georgia jury awards $31M over boy’s botched circumcision

September 23, 2018 4:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A law firm says a Georgia jury has awarded $31 million to a boy for a botched circumcision he received as a newborn.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the award was handed down Friday in northern Georgia’s Clayton County.

A lawsuit filed by the boy’s family says he was 18 days old in October 2013 when part of his penis was severed during a circumcision at Life Cycle Pediatrics in Riverdale.

The family’s attorney, Neal Pope, says nobody recommended emergency surgery to fix the problem. The lawsuit says the boy suffers pain and will have a lifetime of mental anguish.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Attorney Terrell W. Benton represents the nurse midwife and physician who were found liable. Benton told jurors that $1 million should cover the boy’s medical expenses and costs of long-term therapy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
10|2 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Final piece is added to brand new Navy aircraft carrier

Today in History

1919: President Wilson suffers a stroke