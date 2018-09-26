Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Health News
 
...

Legionnaire’s disease confirmed at senior living community

September 26, 2018 7:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health department officials in the nation’s capital say a case of Legionnaire’s disease has been confirmed at a senior living community in Washington.

News outlets report the health department has advised the Ingleside at Rock Creek retirement community to implement full water restrictions until filters can be installed on sinks and showers. A letter from the community’s executive director, Frank Beech, says residents are being provided bottled water and supplies in the meantime.

The condition of the infected resident is unclear. Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia caused through the inhalation of mist or vapor containing Legionella bacteria. The disease can be treated successfully with antibiotics.

The department says it’s working with the city water utility agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cause.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech