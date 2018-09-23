Listen Live Sports

UMass fraternity charged after student got alcohol poisoning

September 23, 2018 10:01 pm
 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A fraternity at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has been indicted about a year after a student suffered alcohol poisoning.

The Northwestern district attorney’s office says the Theta Mu chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was charged this week with hazing and procuring alcohol for a minor. Office spokeswoman Mary Carey tells the Boston Globe the charges come after a fall 2017 incident in which a student was hospitalized with alcohol poisoning.

Activities at the chapter were suspended after the incident. A university spokesman says UMass officials will now look into whether the chapter violated the Code of Student Conduct.

The national Pi Kappa Alpha organization said in a statement Sunday night that the Theta Mu chapter has been “administratively suspended.” The organization called the charges “greatly concerning.”

