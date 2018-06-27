Listen Live Sports

Live: Weichert details Trump reorg plan on Capitol Hill

June 27, 2018 9:57 am
 
Federal News Radio is providing live coverage of testimony by Margaret Weichert, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. She will be testifying about the government reform plan recently released by the Trump administration.

Reporters Nicole Ogrysko and Jory Heckman are at the hearing and will be updating our coverage via Twitter.

Live Blog Weichert testifies on reorg plan
 

