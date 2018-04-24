FAA modernizing Mission Support, examining cloud possibilities

IT Modernization - April 24, 2018 https://federalnewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Insight-of-the-month-042418.mp3

In a governmentwide initiative to update IT systems, the Federal Aviation Administration is not immune. Its Mission Support Services, which are part of the agency’s Air Traffic Organization, are undergoing modernization efforts of their own.

Mission support includes networks and infrastructure for everything besides air traffic control, as well as non-operations activities such as regulations, grants and commercial space. Jim Stroiney, acting deputy chief information officer at FAA, said most of the air traffic control systems are funded through capital investment and the mission support work is largely supported with operations dollars.

FAA has several hundred applications in the Mission Support Services domain, and Stroiney said the agency hopes to shrink that number. Some duplicative applications exist in finance and mission areas such as data analysis on safety information, he said.

“The real fundamental similarity that they had was that they were all doing some form of workflow and data analysis,” Stroiney said on Federal Insights: IT Modernization. “And that’s really where the driver’s going to be for us to be able to move forward is to identify what those business needs are, the workflows that they used and the data analytics that they need, and identify common platforms that we can give them all the same level of capability and access to the same data.”

Salient CRGT Inc., a Fairfax, Virginia-based firm, was awarded a subcontract by Karsun Solutions for $29 million to support FAA’s Office of Information Technology software solution delivery, according to an announcement from Salient on March 27.

Karsun had previously won a $145 million contract from the agency in October to provide technical support services for the agency’s Office of Information Technology. That company’s software solution delivery support services will help with enterprise-wide software application and database development, according to a statement from Karsun.

“The goal here is to really modernize across the entire portfolio that we have,” Stroiney said on Federal Drive with Tom Temin. “We’re still today dealing with the fact that we have a number of applications that have some sort of similar functions and features. And that portfolio management, as well as the improvement of that portfolio, is really essential to us.”

A cloud-based future

Programming languages at Mission Support Services are mostly modern, but the agency is interested in shifting to cloud technology. Stroiney said this would allow staff to store data in the same place, rather than the siloed databases currently in use.

One modernization goal for the next few years is to stand up “enterprise information management.” Stroiney said this strategy will help FAA make data more accessible across the agency and kick start the reduction of its application portfolio.

Shifting to the cloud requires decisions about what to do with legacy systems, which includes two data centers. Determining what — if any — new programs to build and how to move them into the cloud as quickly as possible is also key, he said.

Stroiney said cloud technology is more service-based than data centers, meaning Mission Support can swap out new services. But he cautioned against “cloud sprawl,” or going too far too fast with the technology.

“That cloud environment continues to rapidly evolve and it’s hard to keep up,” he said. “Even things — technologies that we thought we were going to implement last year have already changed and we’re choosing some new things this year that we’re going to implement.”

Drones drive need for bridge with industry

Stroiney said the speed at which Mission Support Services builds its systems is “tremendously faster” than ever before, with cloud technology, Agile and DevOps being enablers of modernization. One digital service the agency needed to — and did — stand up quickly was FAA’s drone registry.

“I think that what we’re really seeing in the whole drone world is that things are merging quickly,” Stroiney said. “Part of it is actually the push from industry.”

He said the agency need bridges the gap with those companies, as regular aviation partners, such as Boeing, are now less common than Google, Amazon and DJI when it comes to drone manufacturing and delivery.

“They really are breaking into new spaces here,” Stroiney said. “And what we’re doing now is really figuring out, okay, we have a green field to work with from both an IT standpoint as well as a policy and regulatory standpoint.”