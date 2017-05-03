3 new names added to Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Armed service members who made the ultimate sacrifice, including three whose names were recently added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, are being honored at a Memorial Day ceremony.

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, co-directors of the upcoming PBS series, The Vietnam War, will deliver keynote remarks at Monday’s ceremony. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund says the event commemorates changes to the memorial’s black granite wall and honors all armed forces members who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The names of three American service members were added to the wall this month. The additions bring the total number of names on the memorial to 58,318.

Five previously missing service members who were accounted for in 2016 will be officially welcomed home at the ceremony.