Ciudad Juarez museum seeks to tell Mexican Revolution story

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS May 31, 2017 10:23 am < a min read
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — The Museum of the Revolution in the Border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, tells the story of the Mexican Revolution — a conflict often overlooked in the United States.

It explains how the armed struggle, which lasted from 1910 to 1920, transformed Mexican society and sparked a massive migration of Mexican immigrants to the United States that changed the demographics of cities in the American Southwest.

The conflict gave rise to Pancho Villa and Emiliano Zapata as revolutionary heroes of the poor. The war also spurred new movements in art, literature, journalism, photography and radical notions of land reform that spread across Latin America.

The museum is a 20-minute walk from the Stanton Street Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas.

