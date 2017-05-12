Police: 3 arrested for passing counterfeit bills in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A 19-year-old man and two juveniles have been arrested after authorities say they used counterfeit money to purchase merchandise online.

Albemarle County Police Department said in a news release Thursday that 19-year-old Yahmil Deyshon Payne and two juveniles were arrested on April 8.

Police say the investigation began after citizens reported receiving “motion-picture-use-only” money in exchange for their electronic equipment posted on “Letgo,” an application which allows users to buy and sell items locally. Local businesses also reported the use of counterfeit money.

Authorities say Payne was charged with multiple offenses including using a false bank note and obtaining money by false pretenses. Authorities say the juveniles face similar charges.

It’s unclear if they have attorneys.

