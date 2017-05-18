Sports Listen

Reports: 10 Russian tourists injured in accident in Turkey

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 3:58 am < a min read
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says 10 Russian tourists have been injured in a traffic accident in western Turkey.

Anadolu news agency reports the bus was traveling from Denizli to western Mugla province, a popular tourist destination. The injured are being treated in Mugla, according to the agency.

Footage from the scene by the private Dogan news agency shows a white bus tipped over on a winding road. Ambulances and security personnel are seen responding to the accident.

An accident on Saturday killed 24 Turkish citizens when a bus flipped over on a bend in Mugla.

