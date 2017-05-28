Rolling Thunder bike ride returns to nation’s capital

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sound of motorcycles is expected to fill the nation’s capital.

The 2017 Rolling Thunder Ride for Freedom takes place on Sunday. The annual gathering of motorcycle riders that’s been going on since 1988 attracts thousands of bikers and spectators.

Police say some streets will be closed in connection with the event from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Police say the ride will begin at the Pentagon in Arlington. Parking lots there will open at 7 a.m.

The ride begins at noon and riders will travel on streets including Constitution Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, Independence Avenue and Ohio Drive. Television station WRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qXb5Xh ) a program will be held near the Lincoln Memorial starting at 1:30 p.m. Singer Billy Ray Cyrus is among those performing at 3 p.m.