Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Rolling Thunder bike ride…

Rolling Thunder bike ride returns to nation’s capital

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 5:11 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sound of motorcycles is expected to fill the nation’s capital.

The 2017 Rolling Thunder Ride for Freedom takes place on Sunday. The annual gathering of motorcycle riders that’s been going on since 1988 attracts thousands of bikers and spectators.

Police say some streets will be closed in connection with the event from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Police say the ride will begin at the Pentagon in Arlington. Parking lots there will open at 7 a.m.

The ride begins at noon and riders will travel on streets including Constitution Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, Independence Avenue and Ohio Drive. Television station WRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qXb5Xh ) a program will be held near the Lincoln Memorial starting at 1:30 p.m. Singer Billy Ray Cyrus is among those performing at 3 p.m.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Rolling Thunder bike ride…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.