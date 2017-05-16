Solitude and majesty in Montana’s Beartooth Wilderness

Sports Listen

RED LODGE, Montana (AP) — Whether you seek the rocky heights of a 10,000-foot peak or an endless chain of lakes, the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness in Montana has it all.

It’s one of the state’s most magnificent ranges, offering a riot of wildflowers in mountain meadows, endless catches of trout and at night, constellations spinning in a cathedral of the sky.

The best way to get there is via a 26-mile trail called the Beaten Path that climbs up and over the Gallatin National Forest watershed divide. The trailhead sits at the southeastern edge of East Rosebud Lake, accessible by car from the north via a 14-mile road from Roscoe. The lake’s shores are dotted with cottages and cabins, making it an easy jumping-off point for the wilderness.

