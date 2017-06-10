Sports Listen

Capitol Pride Parade rerouted due to protesters

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 7:09 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The annual Capital Pride Parade was rerouted due to a group of protesters that blocked the initial route.

Police say the parade route was stopped for a short time Saturday due to demonstrators.

The parade continued on a different route after the brief stoppage.

The protesters are from a group called No Justice, No Pride. The group says the festival is too closely connected to corporations and others that members believe further marginalize transgender people. The group says on its Facebook page that it exists to “end the LGBT movement’s collusion with systems of oppression.”

WUSA-TV reported that the parade made it to the finish line on 14th St. around 6:15 p.m.

The Associated Press

