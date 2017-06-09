Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Firefighter dies in South…

Firefighter dies in South Africa’s coastal blazes

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 5:07 am < a min read
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A firefighter in South Africa has died after suffering severe burns in fires that swept through part of the Garden Route, a tourist destination on the southern coast.

Firstcare Wildfire Support, a non-profit group, says the volunteer firefighter died in a hospital early Friday.

A total of 10 deaths have been linked to a storm that hit Cape Town and the surrounding coastline on Wednesday, causing floods and high winds that fanned deadly blazes.

The fires in the town of Knysna and nearby areas destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. Authorities say most of the fires were contained by Thursday night.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Firefighter dies in South…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Harvesting turnips from the Capitol War Garden

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.