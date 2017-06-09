Firefighter dies in South Africa’s coastal blazes

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A firefighter in South Africa has died after suffering severe burns in fires that swept through part of the Garden Route, a tourist destination on the southern coast.

Firstcare Wildfire Support, a non-profit group, says the volunteer firefighter died in a hospital early Friday.

A total of 10 deaths have been linked to a storm that hit Cape Town and the surrounding coastline on Wednesday, causing floods and high winds that fanned deadly blazes.

The fires in the town of Knysna and nearby areas destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. Authorities say most of the fires were contained by Thursday night.