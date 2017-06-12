Sports Listen

Giant panda born in Tokyo zoo, survival uncertain

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017
TOKYO (AP) — A giant panda has been born in a Tokyo zoo, but its gender, weight and even whether it will survive are uncertain.

Ueno Zoo said ShinShin gave birth Monday. The zoo’s statement said she was holding her cub in her paw but whether the baby is nursing was not clear.

ShinShin’s first cub was born in 2012 but died six days later. But other pandas born at the zoo have survived.

The father of the newborn is another panda in the zoo called RiRi, whose name means “power.” ShinShin’s name means “truth.”

About 420 pandas live in captivity, mostly in China, while about 1,860 live in the wild. China for decades have given or loaned its unofficial national mascot abroad as “panda diplomacy.”

