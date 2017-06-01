Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Police: 7 people killed…

Police: 7 people killed in crashes over Memorial Day weekend

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 3:53 am < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say seven people died in traffic crashes across Virginia over Memorial Day weekend.

Virginia State Police say four of the seven people killed over the four-day period were motorcyclists. Police say two of the motorcyclists killed were not wearing helmets.

Police say there were a total of six crashes, including a head-on collision in Rockingham County that killed two drivers. Police say neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

The number of traffic deaths over the four-day period is down slightly from last year when eight people were killed.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Police responded to more than 650 crashes statewide over Memorial Day weekend. They arrested 110 people for drunken driving and cited more than 10,000 people for speeding.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Police: 7 people killed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9261 0.0060 2.24%
L 2020 25.6005 0.0130 3.69%
L 2030 28.5857 0.0211 5.24%
L 2040 30.8092 0.0262 6.00%
L 2050 17.6802 0.0168 6.69%
G Fund 15.3354 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8967 0.0184 1.75%
C Fund 33.5487 -0.0101 7.16%
S Fund 43.0305 0.0296 5.78%
I Fund 28.1212 0.1036 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.