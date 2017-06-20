Sports Listen

Watergate Hotel room to be redesigned, reflect infamous past

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 2:37 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C. hotel room will be redesigned with furnishings and amenities that showcase its scandalous history.

WTOP-FM reported on Monday the Watergate Hotel’s Room 214 will soon reflect its place in the eponymous scandal, which marked its 45th anniversary on June 17.

The hotel says it’s hired ABC’s “Scandal” costume designer Lyn Paolo to create what it says are a one-of-a-kind guest accommodations. The announcement didn’t give much detail about Room 214’s makeover, how guests could request it or if it’ll have a higher nightly rate.

In 1972 E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy kept contact via radio from Room 214 with burglars who broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate office building next door to the hotel. It ultimately led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation.

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

