France: Man reported detained in missing 9-year-old case

PARIS (AP) — French media reports say police have detained a man in connection with the search for a nine-year-old girl who went missing at a wedding party in the Alps.

A photo and description of the girl has been posted and tweeted across France since her weekend disappearance, and the local prosecutor opened a kidnapping investigation. The girl has been publicly identified only by her first name, Maelys.

BFM-TV reported that the man detained on Thursday had been seen around the wedding site in Pont-de-Beauvoisin, some 85 kilometers from Lyon in southwestern France.

No further information was immediately available on the detained man.