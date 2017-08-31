Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Residents find alligator in backyard pool

August 31, 2017 9:22 am
 
LITHIA, Fla. (AP) — Some Florida residents woke up to an uninvited, scaly guest in their backyard swimming pool: a 7- to 8-foot-long (2-meter-long) alligator.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Hillsborough County deputies responded to the Lithia home Wednesday morning. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of the submerged alligator on Twitter, adding that the “apprehension of this trespassing suspect should be interesting.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trappers arrived a short time later and captured the large reptile.

No injuries were reported.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

