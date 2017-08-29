Listen Live Sports

Save the date: Next Philly Naked Bike Ride just days away

August 29, 2017 6:20 pm
 
< a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The wheels are in motion for Philadelphia’s next gathering of naked bicyclists.

Organizers of the Philly Naked Bike Ride said Tuesday the ninth annual event will take place throughout the city’s streets Sept. 9.

Around 3,000 riders are expected to pass by sites including Independence Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Sylvester Stallone ran up the steps while training as Rocky.

Ride organizers say participants can go as bare as they dare. Last year some riders wore nothing at all or sported body paint while others wore underwear.

Los Angeles artist Matt Deifer (DY’-fer) is among those who’ll be in Philadelphia to paint the naked cyclists before they pedal away.

The ride is to protest against dependence on fossil fuels, advocate for the safety of cyclists and promote positive body image.

