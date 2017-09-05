Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Afghan official: 2 gunmen killed by NATO aircraft

September 5, 2017 3:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan police official says at least two gunmen have been killed after they opened fire into the air where NATO helicopters were flying and the aircraft fired back.

Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul province police chief, said Tuesday two other gunmen were wounded in the exchange of fire Monday night in Qarabagh district.

Mujahid says there was an engagement party nearby, and an investigation is underway. It is not unusual for people to fire weapons into the air during wedding and engagement parties in Afghanistan.

The Resolute Support mission says in a statement they are aware of the reports but would not immediately release any details.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Purdue drives a tractor

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.