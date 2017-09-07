Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Great Smoky Mountains superintendent heads to Washington

September 7, 2017 2:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The superintendent of Great Smoky Mountains National Park is heading to Washington temporarily as acting superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Great Smoky Mountains said in a news release that Cassius Cash will serve 120 days in the post starting Sept. 18.

Cash has been Great Smoky Mountains superintendent for nearly three years and previously was superintendent at Boston National Historical Park and Boston African American National Historic Site.

He said in a statement from the National Park Service he looked forward to returning to manage an urban park.

Advertisement

Great Smoky Mountains Deputy Superintendent Clayton Jordan will serve as superintendent during Cash’s assignment.

Gay Vietzke is leaving the National Mall and Memorial Parks position to become the National Park Service’s Northeast Region director.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers prepare water for Harvey relief

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1324 0.0069
L 2020 25.9843 0.0189
L 2030 29.1614 0.0356
L 2040 31.5030 0.0453
L 2050 18.1151 0.0300
G Fund 15.4282 0.0008
F Fund 18.1356 -0.0348
C Fund 34.4745 0.1076
S Fund 44.1591 0.0595
I Fund 28.9302 0.0226
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.