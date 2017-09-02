Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Happy birthday! Atlanta zoo’s giant panda twins turn 1

September 2, 2017 11:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s zoo is celebrating the first birthday of the only giant panda twins in the United States.

Zoo Atlanta has a holiday weekend full of surprises planned to celebrate the first birthday of Ya Lun (yah-loon) and Xi Lun (shee-loon), which is Sunday.

The twins will get to enjoy ice cake creations made especially for them, and visitors can craft birthday greetings for them from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The zoo will also offer some admission and concession specials in honor of the panda twins’ birthday.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Ya Lun and Xi Lun were born 47 minutes apart on Sept. 3, 2016. They were the sixth and seventh cubs born to 20-year-old mother Lun Lun and 19-year-old father Yang Yang.

The twins’ names together mean “Lun Lun’s elegant and happy daughters.”

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.