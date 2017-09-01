Listen Live Sports

New Mexico village to hold Bigfoot festival

September 1, 2017 3:05 am
 
JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico village is holding a festival in connection with a legend that Bigfoot is roaming around the state’s Jemez Mountains.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports (https://goo.gl/E26ihV ) the village of Jemez Springs is hosting the Bigfoot BBQ & Blues Fest on Saturday to celebrate rumors the ape-like creature hangs around the forests near one of the nation’s premier nuclear labs.

Event organizer Felix Nunez says he didn’t want to hang his hat on Bigfoot’s existence. But he says there are unexplainable and fascinating audio and video clips.

The gathering will feature anthropologist and Bigfoot expert Christopher Dyer, who will present evidence suggesting Bigfoot has taken up residence in New Mexico. Organizers say Dyer will present hair, photographs and a map pinpointing sightings around the state.

Information from: Los Alamos Monitor, http://www.lamonitor.com

