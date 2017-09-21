Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

State park’s hiking trails close following bear attack

September 21, 2017 5:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MILLBORO, Va. (AP) — A black bear has attacked a woman at a state park in Virginia, prompting officials to close the park’s hiking trails.

Virginia State Parks spokesman Jim Meisner says the woman was hiking with two dogs in Douthat State Park in Millboro when she was attacked from behind by the bear Sunday around 1 p.m.

News outlets report the woman’s legs were wounded, but she was able to walk to find help. The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

Meisner says all trails will remain closed through Friday.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

Law enforcement officers and members of the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries are searching for the bear. Bear traps have been placed on trails throughout the park. There are no orders to kill the bear at this time.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Engineer works on James Webb telescope

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2193 0.0044 3.92%
L 2020 26.1988 0.0123 6.18%
L 2030 29.5486 0.0238 8.74%
L 2040 31.9953 0.0311 9.97%
L 2050 18.4386 0.0212 11.07%
G Fund 15.4407 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0356 -0.0254 3.86%
C Fund 35.1006 0.0221 11.93%
S Fund 45.3662 0.1634 8.16%
I Fund 29.6496 0.0502 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.