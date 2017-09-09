The Latest: UNHCR says Rohingya arrivals now at 290,000

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — The Latest on violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and the flood of ethnic Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

The U.N. refugee agency says the number of Rohingya refugees who have fled Myanmar since Aug. 25 is now estimated at roughly 290,000.

UNHCR spokeswoman Vivian Tan says the number of people arriving continues to grow. She says with camps already “more than full,” the new arrivals are setting up spontaneous settlements along roadsides or on any available patches of land.

She says there is an urgent need for more temporary shelters.

She says: “We are seeing the mushrooming of these very flimsy shelters that will not be able to house people for too long.”

The U.N. has asked Bangladesh authorities to make more land available so they can build new relief camps.

1:10 p.m.

Rohingya refugees packed into camps and makeshift settlements in Bangladesh are becoming desperate for scant basic resources and dwindling supplies.

Fights are erupting over food and water. Women and children are rubbing their bellies and begging for food.

U.N. agencies estimate that more than a quarter-million Rohingya Muslims have flooded into the region in just the last two weeks. Many were initially stunned and traumatized after fleeing violence that erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. They are now growing desperate in searching for food distribution points that appeared only in recent days, passing out packets of biscuits and 25-kilogram (55-pound) bags of rice.

One aid worker who asked not to be identified says “stocks are running out” with the refugees’ needs far greater than what they’d imagined.