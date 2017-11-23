Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Towering Christmas tree arrives at Vatican from Poland

November 23, 2017 8:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A towering Christmas tree that survived a lightning strike in Poland has been set up in St. Peter’s Square as the Vatican gets ready for the holidays.

The tree, which was pulled into place Thursday by a crane, will be decorated and illuminated on Dec. 7 during a ceremony.

The spruce is 21 meters (69 feet) high and comes from northern Poland’s Mazury region, known for its many lakes.

About 60 years old, the tree lost its tip when it was hit by lighting some years ago.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

It was transported to Rome by truck in a 12-day journey from Poland to the heart of St. Peter’s Square, which draws huge crowds of tourists and pilgrims at Christmastime.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.