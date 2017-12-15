Historic hotel seeks 225 workers ahead of grand reopening

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A historic Virginia hotel is preparing for its grand opening following four years of repairs and restoration.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that The Cavalier Hotel at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront will hire workers ahead of its scheduled February opening. Hospitality management group Gold Key ‘ PHR is holding a job fair Tuesday for 225 hospitality positions.

A company spokesman says salaries positions will pay between $48,000 and $80,000. Front desk agents will make $12 to $15 an hour, and a room attendant will earn $11 an hour.

Previous experience at a full-service hotel is required.

Advertisement

The hotel, which originally opened in 1927, will feature 85 guest rooms, three restaurants, a spa and a distillery.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com