Historic hotel seeks 225 workers ahead of grand reopening

December 15, 2017 7:43 am
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A historic Virginia hotel is preparing for its grand opening following four years of repairs and restoration.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that The Cavalier Hotel at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront will hire workers ahead of its scheduled February opening. Hospitality management group Gold Key ‘ PHR is holding a job fair Tuesday for 225 hospitality positions.

A company spokesman says salaries positions will pay between $48,000 and $80,000. Front desk agents will make $12 to $15 an hour, and a room attendant will earn $11 an hour.

Previous experience at a full-service hotel is required.

The hotel, which originally opened in 1927, will feature 85 guest rooms, three restaurants, a spa and a distillery.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

