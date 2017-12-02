Listen Live Sports

It’s the most wonderful time to celebrate _ earmuffs

December 2, 2017 10:39 am
 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Earmuffs are all the rage on at least one day of the year in Maine.

Farmington is celebrating the man credited with inventing earmuffs with a parade Saturday on Chester Greenwood Day.

Greenwood was just 15 when he fashioned muffs out of farm wire, and his grandmother sewed fur on to them 144 years ago. He improved his creation, obtained a patent and manufactured hundreds of thousands of Champion Ear Protectors in Farmington.

These days, similar versions are still sold. Some newer versions wrap around the back of the neck, eliminating mussed hair.

In addition to the parade, there’s a gingerbread house contest, a polar dip in a nearby lake and an appearance by Santa Claus.

