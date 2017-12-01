Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

The Latest: Pope rides rickshaw in Bangladesh

December 1, 2017 6:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The Latest on Pope Francis’ visit to Myanmar and Bangladesh (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Pope Francis has traded his popemobile for a rickshaw.

Francis waved to crowds from the backseat of one of Bangladesh’s typical bicycle-pulled carts en route Friday to a meeting of interfaith leaders at the residence of Dhaka’s archbishop.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Bangladeshi dancers serenaded him as he made his way to the stage for the event, where he was to meet with Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

Francis has shunned the bullet-proof popemobiles of his predecessors, opting instead for open-sided vehicles so he can personally greet the crowds when he goes on foreign trips. In South Asia, that has meant a few spins in modified golf carts.

Francis isn’t the first pope to ride a rickshaw, however. St. John Paul II rode in one when he visited Bangladesh in 1986.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.10%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 8.16%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 11.87%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 13.66%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 15.29%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.44%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 16.90%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 14.35%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.