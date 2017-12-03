Listen Live Sports

William & Mary sorority suspended for alleged hazing

December 3, 2017 2:23 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A sorority at the College of William & Mary has been suspended after officials say the group violated the university’s hazing policy.

William & Mary officials said in a statement that Sigma Iota Alpha engaged in hazing that included limiting or prohibiting contact with nonmembers, social isolation and the forced eating of food.

The statement says the hazing “resulted in a physical and mental toll on new members.”

Local media report the sorority has been suspended as a recognized student organization until at least the end of the spring 2018 semester.

The sorority’s national organization didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

