Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Professor locks herself to Mountain Valley equipment

June 28, 2018 1:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSH MOUNTAIN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Tech professor has climbed atop a piece of construction equipment involved in work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline and locked herself to it.

The Roanoke Times reports Emily Satterwhite, who teaches Appalachian studies, took up her position on an excavator early Thursday on Brush Mountain in Montgomery County. Satterwhite has been active in pipeline protests.

State police, sheriff’s deputies and officials with the pipeline and the U.S. Forest Service arrived at the scene. According to the newspaper, they advised Satterwhite she would be arrested if she didn’t come down voluntarily. She responded that she was willing to face the consequences.

Satterwhite’s demonstration is the latest direct action protesters have taken against the multistate natural gas pipeline. Earlier this year, a number of opponents stationed themselves in trees along the route.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington