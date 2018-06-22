Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Woman who took dead butterfly from exhibit gets probation

June 22, 2018 12:12 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — A woman who took a dead butterfly from an Ohio botanical garden has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that 36-year-old Jaime Revis was sentenced to six months’ probation after entering the plea Thursday. She was arrested in April for taking a blue morpho butterfly from the Krohn Conservatory in Cincinnati.

Revis’ lawyer said she had previously been told by a conservatory employee that she could take dead butterflies that would otherwise be thrown away. The attorney called the incident a misunderstanding.

The Springfield Township woman said she uses the butterflies in her photography.

In addition to probation, Revis agreed to a lifetime ban from the conservatory and to take a critical thinking class.

