The Associated Press
 
2 rescued after being stranded on Maryland river in downpour

July 23, 2018 5:34 pm
 
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Rescuers have saved two men who were stranded in a Maryland river after their canoe capsized during a downpour.

The Frederick News-Post reports Capt. Chris Morlan of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services said bystanders called to report the men were clutching tree branches in the Monocacy River Sunday and struggling to stay above the current after their canoe capsized.

Morlan said neither man was wearing any type of flotation device.

He said the first man was close enough to the shore and the base of a bridge that firefighters pulled him ashore with a safety ring thrown to him. The second man was rescued with an engine and ladder truck from Walkersville.

Morlan said both men refused medical treatment and declined to go to the hospital.

Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com

