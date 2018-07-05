Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Activists urge Pamplona to eliminate “bloody” bull corridas

July 5, 2018 6:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — More than 100 animal rights activists have called for an end to animal cruelty with a mock bull-run amid columns of red smoke on the eve of Pamplona’s famed San Fermin festival.

Bull runs throughout the narrow, cobbled streets of the northern Spanish city are the main feature of the centuries-old traditional festival, which opens Friday and runs to July 14.

Activists from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, and the Spanish group Animal Naturalis, dressed in black, some with bull masks made of cardboard, carrying signs reading “Stop the bloody bullfights.”

Some 1 million visitors — five times the population of Pamplona — are expected for the festival. Six bulls take part in morning runs and are killed on eight consecutive afternoons in televised corridas.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington