Authorities: Missing boy, 2, found dead at Virginia lake

July 6, 2018 8:19 am
 
HUDDLESTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler’s body has been found in a Virginia lake hours after he had been reported missing.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ricky Gardner tells news outlets the body of 2-year-old August Farley was found Thursday afternoon in Smith Mountain Lake. He says rescue divers discovered August’s body near a dock in the Huddleston area.

Officials say August and his family were on vacation from Fort Worth, Texas. They were scheduled to leave Thursday before he went missing.

Gardner says August’s cause of death is being attributed to accidental drowning and that no foul play is suspected. He says roughly 150 people had searched for the boy including several local and state agencies as well as dozens of volunteers from the area.

