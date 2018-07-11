Listen Live Sports

Beachgoers beware: Hurricane Chris sending risky surf ashore

July 11, 2018 6:41 am
 
MIAMI (AP) — Atlantic Ocean beachgoers should be wary of heavy surf and life-threatening rip-currents this week as Hurricane Chris swirls off the U.S. East Coast.

At 5 a.m. EDT Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Miami said Chris was centered about 315 miles (510 kilometers) east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph). It was headed northeast at 22 mph (35 kph), on track to hit Canada’s easternmost province this weekend.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

It was expected to gain strength Wednesday before weakening to a strong post-tropical cyclone on Thursday.

