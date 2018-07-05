Listen Live Sports

City abandons Black Ships festival amid dispute over name

July 5, 2018 4:21 pm
 
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island city won’t use the name Black Ships for its annual Japanese festival following a disagreement with a nonprofit organization.

The Newport Daily News reports City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson Jr. said Tuesday the festival will be called the Newport-Shimoda Sister City Celebration.

Newport’s decision follows a recent Superior Court filing by the Japan America Society and Black Ships Festival of Rhode Island Inc.

Society officials decided to move the festival to Bristol after a dispute with Newport Mayor Harry Winthrop. They had asked that Newport stop using the name Black Ships.

Winthrop says the court filing didn’t influence the name change.

Newport’s festival is scheduled for July 12-15. Bristol will host the Black Ships Festival at the same time.

This story has been corrected to show the Newport festival held July 12-15 won’t be called Black Ships.

Information from: The Newport Daily News.

