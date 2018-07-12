Listen Live Sports

Crews rescue man stuck for days after fall in Baltimore park

July 12, 2018 3:34 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Crews have rescued a hiker who told officials he had been stuck for four days in a ravine in a Baltimore park.

Baltimore police Detective Jeremy Silbert said Thursday that a person reported hearing someone yelling in Leakin Park and officers went to the park to check. After a 10-minute walk into the park, Silbert says officers found the man in a ravine. He told officers that he had been there for four days.

Fire Department Chief Roman Clark says the man was about 10 to 20 feet (3 to 6 meters) down and crews used a basket and ropes to pull him out. Clark says the man was conscious and stable, but he was taken to a trauma center to be safe.

