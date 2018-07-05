Listen Live Sports

Driver tells police: Just a jogger, not connected to wreck

July 5, 2018 12:32 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man flipped his car in Madison, Wisconsin, then fled the scene, removed some clothes and pretended to be a jogger unconnected to the wreck.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the unidentified man made a lane change Tuesday evening at the same time as another car. He overcorrected, hit the shoulder and his car overturned.

Police Chief Mike Koval says the suspect fled and removed some clothing. When officers caught up with him, he told them he was an “uninvolved jogger.”

Officers ticketed the man for failure to have control, hit and run and operating after revocation.

Police say tests showed the man wasn’t impaired.

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

