The Associated Press
 
Dublin faces water restrictions as lush Ireland swelters

July 3, 2018 12:16 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Irish authorities have imposed a ban on watering lawns and gardens in the Dublin area as a country famous for its rain-soaked green landscape experiences a rare drought.

The Irish weather service Met Eireann says parts of the country are undergoing drought, defined as 15 consecutive days without rain. Temperatures reached 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 F) in June, just short of the highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland.

A monthlong ban on watering with garden hoses began Monday in Dublin and Irish Water says it’s likely to be expanded to other areas. A similar ban is in place across Northern Ireland.

Britain is also sweltering during one of the longest spells of hot, sunny weather for years, but a wet spring means most parts of the U.K. are not experiencing drought.

