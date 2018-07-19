Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Lifestyle News
 
...

Firefighter competition to be held at Virginia state fair

July 19, 2018 1:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DOSWELL, Va. (AP) — Firefighters from communities around the state will climb towers, hoist hoses and carry mannequins to safety during the Firefighter Combat Challenge at the Virginia state fair.

The challenge promotes and showcases the talents, skills and athleticism of America’s firefighters in a sports competition.

The competition will begin at the base of a five-story tower with 63 steps. Competitors will move a 42-pound (19-kilogram) hose load and cover to the top of the structure. For the victim rescue portion of the challenge, participants must lift and drag a 175-pound (79-kilogram) mannequin backward 100 feet (30 meters).

The competition will take place Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at The Meadow Event Park.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington