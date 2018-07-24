Listen Live Sports

Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

July 24, 2018
 
HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.

The Pennsylvania amusement park reopened Tuesday after it and ZooAmerica closed due to flooding on Monday.

Three days of rain in the central and eastern part of the state caused Spring Creek, which runs through the park, to flood, and nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage.

ZooAmerica remains closed Tuesday. The park says the animals were moved to safety.

Hersheypark spokeswoman Quinn Bryner says the park is still evaluating damage, but added that Spring Creek largely stayed within its banks after flooding briefly Monday.

Flooding from a creek also forced officials to close Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg.

