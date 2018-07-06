Listen Live Sports

Man takes a naked stroll through the city

July 6, 2018
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man has decided to take a stroll in the buff through a Vermont downtown on a simmering day.

The Burlington Free Press reports the man wearing nothing but a hat, sneakers and a lime green tote bag walked around Burlington on Thursday afternoon.

When asked why he decided to go outdoors underdressed, the man said, “It’s very hot.” He declined to identify himself.

Vermont was under a heat advisory that day, with the National Weather Service predicting a heat index of 102 degrees.

The man says he’s doing nothing but enjoying himself.

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

