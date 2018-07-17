Miniature pigs the latest attraction at Baltimore’s zoo

BALTIMORE (AP) — A couple of chunky, miniature pigs are the latest attractions at Baltimore’s zoo.

The little porkers named Orville and Wilbur are kunekune pigs — a small, hairy breed from New Zealand known for their corpulent build. The Maryland Zoo says “kunekune” actually means “fat and round” in the Maori language.

The two male pigs are additions to the zoo’s Farmyard. The area also features alpacas, sheep, cows and goats.

Ryan Hejduk is the manager of the Farmyard exhibit. In a Monday statement, he said the pigs’ yard includes grass and a muddy area “since they are a grazing pig breed.”

The two pigs were born in February. Adult kunekune pigs can grow to as big as 300 pounds (136 kilograms).

