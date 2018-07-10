Newport News extends deer hunting season

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Urban archers in Newport News will more time to hunt deer this upcoming season.

The Daily Press reports that the city has joined the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries’ urban archery program.

The program extends deer hunting season and Newport News’ season will start Sept. 1 and go until March 31.

City parks official Andy Lunsford said the program is aimed at curbing deer overpopulation.

State records show 140 deer were killed legally in Newport News last year.

