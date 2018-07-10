Listen Live Sports

Park Service to give $2M to protect Virginia battlefields

July 10, 2018 1:15 am
 
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — The National Park Service has recently committed around $2 million to preserve over 200 acres (81 hectares) of Virginia battlefields threatened by development.

The Free Lance-Star reports the Park Service’s recent grants include $910,500 toward the purchase of 2.25 acres (1 hectare) at Opequon battlefield in Winchester and $519,515 to help buy 166 acres (67 hectares) at Second Manassas battlefield in Prince William County.

In addition, the park service’s American Battlefield Protection Program is also providing $240,306 toward the purchase of a .85-acre parcel at the Second Battle of Rappahannock Station battlefield in Fauquier and $47,751 to help buy a 12.5-acre (5-hectare) site at Trevilian Station battlefield in Louisa.

The Civil War Trust is under contract to buy the latter two sites but still needs to raise additional money.

The newspaper reports the money will help protect 229 acres (93 hectares) altogether.

___

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/

