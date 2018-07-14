Listen Live Sports

Police: newly purchased $300K sports car totaled in crash

July 14, 2018 5:51 pm
 
GREAT FALLS, Va. (AP) — Police say a northern Virginia driver has totaled a newly purchased $300,000 sports car by driving too fast and hitting a tree.

Fairfax County Police on Saturday posted a photo on Facebook of a badly mangled McLaren 720s sports car leaning up against a relatively unscathed tree off the side of a two-lane road in Great Falls.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Facebook post said the $300,000 import had just been purchased on Friday.

Police attributed the crash to excessive speed and reminded drivers to slow down.

